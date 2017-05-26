Hogan Lovells bumps trainee pay

Hogan Lovells has handed its trainees a £1,000 pay rise.

First year trainees will now take home £44,000, up from £43,000, while second year trainees will get £49,000.

Meanwhile, pay for newly qualified solicitors has increased from £71,500 to £75,000, a 5 per cent rise.

“We have increased all salary bands for our qualified lawyers, effective from 1 May 2017,” the firm said in a statement.

We currently operate a merit based pay model with broad salary bands to ensure that we are able to take into account an individual’s performance when determining salary within the relevant salary band. In addition, our lawyers have the ability to earn significant bonuses based on chargeable hours and/or a discretionary bonus.”