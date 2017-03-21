CMS, Nabarro and Olswang publish pre-merger retention figures

CMS Cameron McKenna, Nabarro and Olswang have published their retention results ahead of their three way merger in May.

Olswang is retaining seven of its eight qualifying trainees (88 per cent), with three joining its media, commercial and technology team, two going to corporate, and one each to real estate and banking/finance.

Nabarro is keeping all nine of its qualifiers. Two will join the firm’s infrastructure, two go to business advisory, one to funds, one to banking/finance, one to planning and one to tax.

CMS is retaining 22 of 28, or 78 per cent. Of those, four will be on fixed term contracts.

Nineteen of CMS’s newly-qualified solicitors will be based in London, with two taking up roles in Bristol and one in Vienna.

Four NQs apiece join the corporate and real estate teams, three each go to banking/finance; energy, projects and construction; and TMT. Two more will join the financial services team and the final two go to employment and insurance.