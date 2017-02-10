Clifford Chance retains 67 per cent of spring qualifiers

Clifford Chance is to keep on 67 per cent of its trainees reaching qualification this spring.

Out of a cohort of 46, 43 applied for jobs and 33 were made offers, with 31 accepting.

The result is unusually low for a magic circle firm, and Clifford Chance’s worst retention result in over seven years. Over the last 15 retention rounds, the firm has kept on 81 per cent (671 out of 827) trainees.

Last year the firm confirmed is to reduce its trainee numbers by 20 per cent from September 2018. The firm currently recruits ‘up to 100’ per year, but confirmed that it is set to reduce that to ‘up to 80’ per year.

Clifford Chance is the fifth firm to release retention figures for this spring, after Slaughter and May, Trowers & Hamlins, Mayer Brown and White & Case.