DLA among latest crop of firms rescuing trainees from KWM

DLA Piper has confirmed that it has taken four trainees and nine support staff as part of a team joining from King & Wood Mallesons (KWM).

They start today, along with a team of 23 former KWM lawyers led by partner William Naunton and also including Cornelius Medvei, Bryan Pickup, Ed Page, George Burrha, Jeremy Brooks and Omer Maroof, who joins as a new partner.

Reed Smith has also confirmed that it will be taking KWM trainees, while Lawyer 2B understands that at least one will go to US firm Greenberg Traurig.

White & Case will also take at least one trainee. Partner Justin Benson said: “One current KWM trainee is joining our London trainee programme on 30 January. Around ten current and future KWM trainees are currently being assessed as potential candidates to join the programme, and we’re also reviewing a number of other applications from KWM trainees.”

King & Wood Mallesons went into administration at the start of this week after a drawn out process in which it failed to find a merger partner to save it.