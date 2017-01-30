All King & Wood Mallesons trainees now have new homes as more firms step up

New firms have now been found for all of the trainees who were working at King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) when it collapsed.

The news was confirmed on LinkedIn by the firm’s former graduate recruitment manager Caroline Sarson, who has been instrumental in coordinating the effort to rehouse trainees.

At least 19 firms are known to have taken in KWM trainees, with two more confirming that they have hired some this week. In addition to the firms already reported on, Latham & Watkins is taking two, as is Taylor Wessing.

The KWM trainee diaspora: confirmed so far