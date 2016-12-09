Supreme Court Brexit hearing gets record 300,000 viewers

A record number of viewers watched coverage of the Supreme Court hearing on whether the government has the power to trigger Article 50 and begin the process of the UK leaving the European Union.

On Monday, the first day of the case, 300,000 people tuned in to the UK Supreme Court’s own feed or ITN’s main external feed, used by various newspaper websites.

The figure does not include BBC iPlayer figures, which have not yet been disclosed, or viewers on the news channels which took significant chunks of the hearing live – including almost every moment of Monday’s proceedings.

On Tuesday, numbers dropped to 90,000, then 70,000 on Wednesday and 60,000 on Thursday.

Even that final figure its three times the Supreme Court’s former record number of viewers.

Its previous highest peak was the PJS ‘celebrity threesome’ injunction case, which had about 20,000 live viewers.