Eight new lawyers enter Parliament on night of surprises

Eight new lawyers were elected to Parliament as the country voted in yesterday’s General Election.

Pinsent Masons lawyer Paul Masterson pulled off a surprise win for the Conservatives in East Renfrewshire, with an 18 per cent increase in the vote share, defeating the Scottish National Party.

Fiona Onasanya also pulled off a shock win in Peterborough. The solicitor at St Ives firm DC Law, who has previously worked for Howes Percival and Eversheds, won for Labour, beating the Conservative incumbent.

In the marginal Bristol North West seat, Labour’s Darren Jones, a lawyer at BT, beat the Conservative incumbent Charlotte Leslie.

Simon Clarke, a solicitor standing for the Conservatives, narrowly took Middlesbrough & South East Cleveland from Labour.

Bim Afolami, a former lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, was elected in the safe Conservative seat of Hitchin and Harpenden.

In Northern Ireland, Emma Little Pengelly took Belfast South for the DUP, which had previously been held by the SDLP.

Employment barrister Ellie Reeves won the safe Labour seat of Lewisham West & Penge, while in Manchester Gorton, solicitor Afzal Khan also won for Labour.

But in Kingston & Surbiton, barrister James Berry, standing for the Conservatives, was ousted by Lib Dem Ed Davey.

Meanwhile, Conservative solicitor James Wharton increased his share of the vote but still lost his seat of Stockton South to Labour.

And SNP solicitor Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh lost her seat to the Conservatives in Ochil & South Perthshire.

The new lawyers in Parliament

Seat Name Party Barrister/solicitor Elected Result Votes won Bristol North West Darren Jones Lab Solicitor NEW GAIN 27,400 (+16.2%) East Renfrewshire Paul Masterton Con Solicitor NEW GAIN 21,496 (+18%) Hitchin and Harpenden Bim Afolami Con Solicitor NEW HOLD 31,189 (-3.8%) Lewisham West & Penge Ellie Reeves Lab Barrister NEW HOLD 35,411 (+16%) Manchester Gorton Afzal Khan Lab Solicitor NEW HOLD Not yet known Middlesbrough & South East Cleveland Simon Clarke Con Solicitor NEW GAIN 23,643 (+12.6%) Peterborough Fiona Onasanya Lab Solicitor NEW GAIN 22,950 (+12.5%) South Belfast Emma Little Pengelly DUP Barrister NEW GAIN 13,299 (+8.2%)

The lawyers that held onto their seats

Seat Name Party Barrister/solicitor Elected Result Votes won Banbury Victoria Prentis Con Barrister 2015 HOLD 33,388 (+1.2%) Belfast East Gavin Robinson DUP Barrister 2015 HOLD 23,917 (+6.4%) Belfast North Nigel Dodds DUP Barrister 2001 HOLD 21,240 (-0.8%) Birmingham Ladywood Shabana Mahmood Lab Barrister 2010 HOLD 34,166 (+9.1%) Bolton South East Yasmin Qureshi Lab Barrister 2010 HOLD 25,676 (+10.2%) Camberwell & Peckham Harriet Harman Lab Solicitor 1982 HOLD 44,665 (+14.5%) Cardiff Central Jo Stevens Lab Solicitor 2015 HOLD 25,193 (+22.4%) Carlisle John Stevenson Con Solicitor 2010 HOLD 21,472 (+5.6%) Cheltenham Alex Chalk Con Barrister 2015 HOLD 26,615 (+0.5%) Colchester Will Quince Con Solicitor 2015 HOLD 24,565 (+6.9%) Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East Stuart McDonald SNP Solicitor 2015 HOLD 19,122 (-16.3)% Dartford Gareth Johnson Con Solicitor 2010 HOLD 31,210 (+8.6%) Dover & Deal Charlie Elphicke Con Solicitor 2010 HOLD 27,211 (+9.1%) Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale David Mundell Con Solicitor 2005 HOLD 24,177 (+9.6%) East Yorkshire Sir Greg Knight Con Solicitor 2001 HOLD 31,442 (+7.7%) Edinburgh South West Joanna Cherry QC SNP Barrister 2015 HOLD 17,575 (-7.4%) Ellesmere Port and Neston Justin Madders Lab Solicitor 2015 HOLD 30,137 (+11.4%) Esher and Walton Dominic Raab Con Solicitor 2010 HOLD 35,071 (-4.3%) Fareham Suella Fernandes Con Barrister 2015 HOLD 35,915 (+6.9%) Gillingham & Rainham Rehman Chishti Con Barrister 2010 HOLD 27,091 (+7.5%) Hammersmith Andy Slaughter Lab Barrister 2005 HOLD 33,375 (+13.9%) Havant Alan Mak Con Solicitor 2015 HOLD 27,676 (+8.1%) Hexham Guy Opperman Con Barrister 2010 HOLD 24,996 (+1.3%) Holborn & St Pancras Sir Keir Starmer QC Lab Barrister 2015 HOLD 41,343 (+17.2%) Hull East Karl Turner Lab Solicitor 2010 HOLD 21,355 (+6.6%) Huntingdon Jonathan Djanogly Con Solicitor 2001 HOLD 32,915 (+2.1%) Islington South & Finsbury Emily Thornberry Lab Barrister 2005 HOLD 30,188 (+11.9%) Leeds East Richard Burgon Lab Solicitor 2015 HOLD 25,428 (+7.6) Loughborough Nicky Morgan Con Solicitor 2010 HOLD 27,022 (+0.4%) Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins Con Barrister 2015 HOLD 33,733 (+12.8) Maidstone & the Weald Helen Grant Con Solicitor 2010 HOLD 29,136 (+10.9) Middlesbrough Andy McDonald Lab Solicitor 2012 HOLD 23,404 (+8.9%) Mid Dorset & Poole North Michael Tomlinson Con Barrister 2015 HOLD 28,585 (+8.4%) Newcastle North Catherine McKinnell Lab Solicitor 2010 HOLD 26,729 (+9.3%) Norfolk North Norman Lamb Lib Dem Solicitor 2001 HOLD 25,260 (+9.3%) North East Cambridgeshire Stephen Barclay Con Solicitor 2010 HOLD 34,340 (+9.4%) North East Hertfordshire Sir Oliver Heald QC Con Barrister 1992 HOLD 32,587 (+3.3%) North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara Con Solicitor 2005 HOLD 37,529 (+6.2%) Northampton North Michael Ellis Con Barrister 2010 HOLD 19,065 (+4.8%) Nuneaton Marcus Jones Con Conveyancing mgr. 2010 HOLD 23,755 (+6%) Old Bexley & Sidcup James Brokenshire Con Solicitor 2005 HOLD 29,545 (+8.7%) Orkney and Shetland Alastair Carmichael Lib Dem Solicitor 2001 HOLD 11,312 (+7.2%) Rossendale & Darwen Jake Berry Con Solicitor 2010 HOLD 25,499 (+4.2%) Rushcliffe Ken Clarke Con Barrister 1970 HOLD 30,223 (+0.4%) South East Cambridgeshire Lucy Frazer QC Con Barrister 2015 HOLD 33,601 (4.9%) South Leicestershire Alberto Costa Con Solicitor 2015 HOLD 34,795 (+8.2%) South Ribble Seema Kennedy Con Solicitor 2015 HOLD 28,980 (+6.4%) Stalybridge and Hyde Jonathan Reynolds Lab Solicitor 2010 HOLD 24,277 (+12.2%) Stone Sir Bill Cash Con Solicitor 1984 HOLD 31,614 (+8.5%) Streatham Chuka Umunna Lab Solicitor 2010 HOLD 38,212 (+15.5%) Swindon South Robert Buckland QC Con Barrister 2010 HOLD 24,809 (+2.2%) Torfaen Nick Thomas-Symonds Lab Barrister 2015 HOLD 22,134 (+12.9%) Tottenham David Lammy Lab Barrister 2000 HOLD 40,249 (+14.2%) Walsall South Valerie Vaz Lab Solicitor 2010 HOLD 25,286 (+10.2%) Witney Robert Courts Con Barrister 2016 HOLD 33,839 (-4.7%) Wrexham Ian Lucas Lab Solicitor 2001 HOLD 17,153 (+11.7%)

Lawyers who lost their seats

Seat Name Party Barrister/solicitor Elected Result Votes won Kingston & Surbiton James Berry Con Barrister 2015 2nd 23,686 (-1.1) Ochil & South Perthshire Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh SNP Solicitor 2015 2nd 19,110 (-10.7%) Stockton South James Wharton Con Solicitor 2010 2nd 25,214 (+0.1)

