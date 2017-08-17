Linklaters continues strong retention run

Linklaters will retain 84 per cent of its qualifiers this autumn.

The firm has 56 trainees approaching qualification this September. Of those, the firm made offers to 53, with 47 accepting.

The result means it is the tenth retention round in a row in which retention at Linklaters has exceeded 80 per cent. The last time it fell below that mark was autumn 2012.

Earler this month, Freshfields revealed trainee retention of 66 per cent for the autumn, while Allen & Overy’s result was 85 per cent. The last of the ‘big four’ magic circle firms, Clifford Chance, has yet to announce its figures.