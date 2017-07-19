Gary Lineker v Slaughters partners: who gets paid more?

The BBC has published how much its top stars are paid, but how do they compare to lawyers?

Top earner Chris Evans takes home £2.2m – the same as the estimated top of equity at Slaughter and May in The Lawyer UK 200 2016.

At £1.8m, second-placed Gary Lineker is close to the average profit per equity partner at Slaughters.

Top-paid woman Claudia Winkleman receives in the region of £475,000, putting her on a par with partners at Bristows.

And Doctor Who earns about the same as a partner at Bircham Dyson Bell.

The highest paid lawyer at the Corporation is group general counsel Sarah Jones, who earns between £200,000 and £249,999. Head of legal Peter Farrell and assistant GC Peter Ranyard are both paid between £150,000 and £199,999.

BBC employee (Salary) Law firm equivalent (Average PEP)
Chris Evans (£2.2m – £2.25m) Slaughter and May top of equity: £2.2m
Gary Lineker (£1.75m – £1.8m) Slaughter and May (£1.9m)
Graham Norton (£850,0000 – £899,999) Herbert Smith Freehills (£840,000)
Jeremy Vine (£700,000 – £749,999) Eversheds (£742,000)
John Humphrys (£600,000 – £649,999) Ashurst (£603,000)
Huw Edwards (£550,000 – £599,999) Osborne Clarke (£566,000)
Claudia Winkleman (£450,000 – £499,999) Bristows (£476,000)
Andrew Marr (£400,000 – £449,999) CMS (£442,000)
Fiona Bruce (£350,000 – £399,999) Mills & Reeve (£374,000)
Sue Barker (£300,000 – £349,999) Wedlake Bell (£330,000)
Zoe Ball (£250,000 – £299,999) Lewis Silkin (£265,000)
Peter Capaldi (£200,000 – £249,999) Bircham Dyson Bell (£245,000)
Clare Balding (£150,000 – £199,999) Thrings (£180,000)

  • Graham Hann 19 July 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I doubt many partners at Slaughters are sponsored by Walkers Crisps mind

    Link
