Gary Lineker v Slaughters partners: who gets paid more?

The BBC has published how much its top stars are paid, but how do they compare to lawyers?

Top earner Chris Evans takes home £2.2m – the same as the estimated top of equity at Slaughter and May in The Lawyer UK 200 2016.

At £1.8m, second-placed Gary Lineker is close to the average profit per equity partner at Slaughters.

Top-paid woman Claudia Winkleman receives in the region of £475,000, putting her on a par with partners at Bristows.

And Doctor Who earns about the same as a partner at Bircham Dyson Bell.

The highest paid lawyer at the Corporation is group general counsel Sarah Jones, who earns between £200,000 and £249,999. Head of legal Peter Farrell and assistant GC Peter Ranyard are both paid between £150,000 and £199,999.