Gary Lineker v Slaughters partners: who gets paid more?

The BBC has published how much its top stars are paid, but how do they compare to lawyers?
Top earner Chris Evans takes home £2.2m – the same as the estimated top of equity at Slaughter and May in The Lawyer UK 200 2016.
At £1.8m, second-placed Gary Lineker is close to the average profit per equity partner at Slaughters.
Top-paid woman Claudia Winkleman receives in the region of £475,000, putting her on a par with partners at Bristows.
And Doctor Who earns about the same as a partner at Bircham Dyson Bell.
The highest paid lawyer at the Corporation is group general counsel Sarah Jones, who earns between £200,000 and £249,999. Head of legal Peter Farrell and assistant GC Peter Ranyard are both paid between £150,000 and £199,999.
|BBC employee (Salary)
|Law firm equivalent (Average PEP)
|Chris Evans (£2.2m – £2.25m)
|Slaughter and May top of equity: £2.2m
|Gary Lineker (£1.75m – £1.8m)
|Slaughter and May (£1.9m)
|Graham Norton (£850,0000 – £899,999)
|Herbert Smith Freehills (£840,000)
|Jeremy Vine (£700,000 – £749,999)
|Eversheds (£742,000)
|John Humphrys (£600,000 – £649,999)
|Ashurst (£603,000)
|Huw Edwards (£550,000 – £599,999)
|Osborne Clarke (£566,000)
|Claudia Winkleman (£450,000 – £499,999)
|Bristows (£476,000)
|Andrew Marr (£400,000 – £449,999)
|CMS (£442,000)
|Fiona Bruce (£350,000 – £399,999)
|Mills & Reeve (£374,000)
|Sue Barker (£300,000 – £349,999)
|Wedlake Bell (£330,000)
|Zoe Ball (£250,000 – £299,999)
|Lewis Silkin (£265,000)
|Peter Capaldi (£200,000 – £249,999)
|Bircham Dyson Bell (£245,000)
|Clare Balding (£150,000 – £199,999)
|Thrings (£180,000)
I doubt many partners at Slaughters are sponsored by Walkers Crisps mind