Fried Frank to launch training contract with KWM trainees

Fried Frank is to launch its own training contract in London with the hire of three trainees from King and Wood Mallesons (KWM).

The American firm had anticipated starting a training contract in 2018 and was in talks with the Solicitors Regulation Authority, but has brought forward its plans as a result of the events unfolding at KWM.

It is taking on three trainees in total, a mix of first-years and second years.

It follows in the wake of Goodwin Procter, another US firm which has launched a training scheme with the hire of five KWM’s trainees.

Meanwhile, three more firms have indicated that they will be taking on some of KWM’s trainees.

Another US firm, Covington & Burling, confirmed to Lawyer 2B that one KWM secretary has already started, and that it is also expecting to take on three associates and two trainees.

Macfarlanes senior partner Charles Martin confirmed that in addition to taking four senior figures from KWM, the firm will also be taking two trainees.

And a spokesperson for Hogan Lovells confirmed that it has interviewed prospective trainees from KWM and hopes to take on two.

Last week, Lawyer 2B revealed that Ashurst is expecting to take on “at least three” trainees from the ailing firm.

While Lawyer 2B understands most current KWM trainees have now been offered new homes, a minority – mostly first-years – remain without firms to go to.