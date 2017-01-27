Calls to LawCare advice helpline rise by 12%

Calls to the LawCare helpline rose by 12 per cent in 2016.

Stress remained the most common reason for calls, with 38 per cent of lawyers getting in touch for this reason. Depression was the next most common reason, accounting for 12 per cent of callers.

The number of calls about career development have rose from 4 per cent to 11 percent, while disciplinary issues fell from 12 per cent to 10 per cent.

The other main reasons for calls were bullying/harassment (7 per cent); financial problems (6 per cent); and alcohol-related and ethical issues (both 3 percent).

The proportion of men using the helpline rose slightly, from 35 to 38 per cent.

LawCare CEO Elizabeth Rimmer said: “We are not surprised that stress is still the number one reason for calls: this can be work-related, or due to personal issues.”

“We want to encourage people in the legal profession to talk about their mental health and wellbeing, so we can tackle the stigma associated with it, particularly in the workplace.”

Lawyer 2B’s 2014 survey revealed that only 17 per cent of lawyers are aware of initiatives within their firm to help manage stress.