Ashurst raises NQ salary to £72,000

Ashurst has raised its salaries for trainees and associates.

First-seat trainees will now begin on £42,000, a pay increase of £1,000, with second years also getting a £1,000 boost to £47,000.

NQs pick up a £2,000 salary hike to £72,000.

Lawyers at the 1PQE and 2 PQE stage both get a £1,000 increase in salary, and will now earn £76,000 and £86,000 respectively, while 3PQEs will take home £95,000.

The announced base salary rises do not take bonuses into account.

Ashurst announced its retention figures yesterday, keeping on 95 per cent of its September 2017 qualifiers.

Hogan Lovells, Shearman & Sterling, Norton Rose Fulbright and Akin Gump are among the other firms that have announced their pay rises recently.