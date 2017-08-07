Allen & Overy records strong autumn 2017 retention round

Allen & Overy is keeping on 85 per cent of its qualifying trainees this autumn.

The firm offered positions to 41 of its 47 final seat trainees, with 40 accepting. It is A&O’s largest qualifying class in three years.

The result means A&O has posted retention in excess of 80 per cent in each of the last eight qualification rounds.

Training partner James Partridge said: “This is another good result. It’s testament to our compelling offering and commitment to developing exceptional talent.”

Of the magic circle firms, A&O is only the second to release its figures for the autumn. Slaughter and May announced 91 per cent retention last month.

Elsewhere, Sullivan & Cromwell is retaining all four of its qualifiers, three into its general practice group and one into its litigation group.

Training partner Ben Perry said: “We are delighted to be maintaining our record of retaining 100 per cent of our trainees on qualification for the third consecutive year since we began our trainee programme, and we look forward to this year’s group of qualifying trainees continuing their careers with the firm as associates.”